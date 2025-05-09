Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,111 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after acquiring an additional 195,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1,553.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth about $4,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -275.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerspace

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.