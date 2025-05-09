Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 70,269 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 257.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in The Shyft Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.