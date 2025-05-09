Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 667,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,747,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $11,882,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $5,586,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at $315,469,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOBO shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Bow Stock Down 1.1 %

SOBO stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

