Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 15,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $394,138.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,753.63. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $19.40 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

