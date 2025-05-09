Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NL Industries by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

NL Industries Price Performance

NL stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.36. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 6,500 shares of NL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $42,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,616.50. This trade represents a 228.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.