Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,646 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TechTarget

TechTarget Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.