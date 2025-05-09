Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 88,707 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Amplify Energy worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 624,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPY opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPY shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Amplify Energy

In related news, Director Todd R. Snyder purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $415,233.28. This represents a 29.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah G. Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,518.54. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $194,900. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

