Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Green Plains by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

GPRE stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.63). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $601.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

