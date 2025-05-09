Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.61. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

