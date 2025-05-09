Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 806,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Schrödinger by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.84. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. This represents a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

