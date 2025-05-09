Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.84 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $809,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,815.50. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 18,259 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $370,475.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,030.35. The trade was a 65.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,820 shares of company stock worth $5,386,361. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

