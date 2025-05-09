Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.06 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 434,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 414,884 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

