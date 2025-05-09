Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14 Million Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 280.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,382,000 after purchasing an additional 773,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

AESI stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 32,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

