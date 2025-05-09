Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.06 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAHC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

PAHC stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $901.19 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

