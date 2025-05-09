Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 872,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OR opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

