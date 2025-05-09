Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.33 Million Stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadre were worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadre by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

