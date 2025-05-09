Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 397.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Thryv by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

THRY stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,976.20. The trade was a 0.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $86,981 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

