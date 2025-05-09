Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vista Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vista Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Vista Energy stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

