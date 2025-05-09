Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $513.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $60.73.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

