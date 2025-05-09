Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Gencor Industries worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $13.12 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

