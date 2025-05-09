Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 1888694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on EPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.