Edmond E. Jr. Hughes Sells 1,300 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HII opened at $233.30 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.