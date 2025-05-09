Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – May 7th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and Baidu are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles and related technologies. This includes automakers specializing in battery-powered cars, producers of electric drivetrains and battery cells, and firms building charging infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing market for zero-emission transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $274.43. 37,238,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,893,461. The company has a market cap of $883.92 billion, a PE ratio of 134.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 33,731,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,380,072. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,044. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11.

