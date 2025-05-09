Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $11.55. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 564,171 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,300.78. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 18.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $672.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

