Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 950.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Prince bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,778.16. This represents a 26.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.