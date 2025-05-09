EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 960,577 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,066,000 after acquiring an additional 581,493 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $6,049,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

