Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

