Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,622 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,075 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 449.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 83,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $68,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,011.19. This represents a 77.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

