Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,994 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of LCID opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

