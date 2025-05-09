Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,221 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,280,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,276,000 after buying an additional 150,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.91 and a beta of 1.30.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

