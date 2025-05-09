Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,855 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 197.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 100,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MRC Global by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 376,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 92,874 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $12.36 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

