Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 494,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

RWT stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $773.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.27%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

