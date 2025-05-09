Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.01. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $39,353.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,334.80. This represents a 16.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,277 shares of company stock worth $434,192. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

