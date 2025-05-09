Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 851,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 441,617 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 80,161 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 956,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.49 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.66 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MQ

Marqeta Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.