Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DMAT stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,116.20 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.82.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Profile
