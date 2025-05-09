Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,061 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SWI opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.