Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,465 Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,753,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on ACTU. Craig Hallum began coverage on Actuate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance
ACTU stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.
Actuate Therapeutics Profile
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Actuate Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.