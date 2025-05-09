Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,463 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,659.85. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.68.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.