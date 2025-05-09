Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXLC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.92%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.