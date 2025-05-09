Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 971,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 245,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

