Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $786.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

