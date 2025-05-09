Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,401 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $7,826,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $8,311,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 742,769 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of INTR stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.