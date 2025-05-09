Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,700,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,084 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,362 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Insider Activity at Crescent Energy
In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Duginski purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. This represents a 1.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of CRGY stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.86.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
