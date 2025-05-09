Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enviri by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enviri by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 166,125 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enviri news, SVP Russell C. Hochman bought 40,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $548.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

