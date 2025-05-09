Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Yext Price Performance
YEXT opened at $6.56 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.70 million, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.
