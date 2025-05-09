Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 425,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

