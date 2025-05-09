Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Ero Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.04.

ERO opened at C$18.61 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

