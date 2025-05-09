Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 9,150.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,820.44. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,263,058.13. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $3,473,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

