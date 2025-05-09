EverQuote’s (EVER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $829.55 million, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 0.45.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $142,027.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 156,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,266.67. This represents a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,586,676.25. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,231. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

