Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 334,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,654,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,195.54. The trade was a 7.99 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.97.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.